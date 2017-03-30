Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Feb. 27, 2017 in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors hoping to use Bill Cosby's explosive deposition testimony about getting quaaludes to give women in his sexual-assault trial also want to use references he made about trying to slip women the aphrodisiac Spanish fly. In a court filing Thursday they quote Cosby making Spanish fly references in his 1991 book "Childhood" and in an interview that year with Larry King. They say the comments show his familiarity with date rape drugs. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
