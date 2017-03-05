Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This undated photo provided by Five Sisters Productions shows a poster for the film "Kings, Queens & In-Betweens," by filmmaker Gabrielle Burton. The documentary profiles the drag queen scene in Ohio's capital city of Columbus. (Five Sisters Productions via AP)
In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, photo, filmmaker Gabrielle Burton discusses the making of her documentary, "Kings, Queens & In-Betweens," profiling the drag queen scene in Ohio's capital city, Columbus, Ohio. Burton says her company, "Five Sisters Productions," aims to make films that give people hope for change but are also entertaining. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, Bollywood film maker Karan Johar poses for photographers at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Rocks Green Carpet for the 17th Edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards in Madrid, Spain. Leading Bollywood filmmaker Johar says he's become a parent to twins born via surrogate. Johar tweeted Sunday, March 5, 2017 that the decision to have children was "emotional" yet "well thought out." (AP Photo/Samuel de Roman, File)
