Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz, April 30 in Los Angeles. Forbes reported on Wednesday that it estimates the couple's combined wealth to be $1.16 billion. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Conan O'Brien attends "A Night Out With" FYC Event, May 25, 2016 held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Turner says TBS has closed a new deal with Conan O'Brien that runs through 2022. TBS and sister Turner network TNT plan to launch a total of six new series with such stars as Snoop Dogg, Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Moore. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Iain Armitage in a scene from the news series, "Young Sheldon," premiering Nov. 2, on CBS. The "Big Bang" spinoff, centered on star Jim Parsons' character as a precocious 9-year-old Texas high school student, is one of eight new series coming to CBS in the 2017-18 season.(Robert Voets/CBS via AP)
In this July 3, 2009 photo, Nik Wallenda (right) and his wife Erendira talk with reporters after walking a 1000 foot-long high-wire, suspended 200 feet over the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh. Five years after Nik Wallenda walked over Niagara Falls on a high wire, his trapeze-artist wife is planning to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter as it flies over the falls. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.