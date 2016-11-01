Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this May 4, 2015 photo, Jay Z (left) and Beyonce arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York. The couple dressed as Barbie and Ken for Halloween in photos posted on Instagram Nov. 1. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
In this April 10 photo, Garry Marshall arrives at the 2016 TV Land Icon Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The Hollywood reporter says CBS' "The Odd Couple" will pay a star-studded tribute to Marshall on its Nov. 7, 2016, episode. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "BOO! A Madea Halloween" held at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Oct. 17, in Los Angeles. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
In this April 3 photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Swift posted several pictures of herself as Marvel's Deadpool character alongside some friends on Instagram on Oct. 31, 2016. She thanked Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in one caption, calling him "the BEST deadpool inside contact ever." (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Ron Howard arrives at the 23rd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards at the Four Season Hotel on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
