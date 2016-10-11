Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Veteran singer Sir Rod Stewart at Buckingham Palace in London, after he received his knighthood in recognition of his services to music and charity, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. (Gareth Fulller/Pool via AP)
Veteran singer Sir Rod Stewart at Buckingham Palace in London, after he received his knighthood in recognition of his services to music and charity, Tuesday. (Gareth Fulller/Pool via AP)
Kim Kardashian West arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards, Aug. 28 in New York. Kardashian West is suing online media outlet, MediaTakeOut.com, saying she was wrongly portrayed as a liar and thief after she was attacked in Paris. Police say armed robbers forced their way into a private residence where Kardashian West was staying on Oct. 3, tied her up and stole $10 million worth of jewelry. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.