In this June 28, 2015 photo, Merle Haggard performs on Day 3 of the 2015 Big Barrel Country Music Festival at The Woodlands on June 28, 2015, in Dover, Del. Haggard died of pneumonia, April 6, in Palo Cedro, Calif. He was 79. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
In this Jan. 9, 1997 photo, David Bowie performs during a concert celebrating his 50th birthday, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Bowie, the innovative and iconic singer whose illustrious career lasted five decades, died Jan. 10, after battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)
In this Feb. 4, 2007 photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and influential musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at his home on April 21, in suburban Minneapolis, according to his publicist. He was 57. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
