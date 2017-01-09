Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2006 file photo, Rapper Corey Miller, who once went by the stage name of C-Murder, arrives at the premier of Spike Lee's new documentary on Katrina "When The Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Parts" in New Orleans. A story shared on social media that claims President Barack Obama pardoned Miller on Dec. 7, 2016, from a 2009 murder conviction is false. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
