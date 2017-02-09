Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this April 29, 2016 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs at the International Jazz Day Concert on the South Lawn of the White House of the Washington. Franklin is planning to retire this year. The singer says she has one more album planned, with several tracks produced by Stevie Wonder, and will otherwise limit herself to some select things as she devotes more time to her grandchildren. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
