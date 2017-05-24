Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, singer Ariana Grande performs at Madison Square Garden in New York. Grande's management team says the singer's concerts will be canceled through June 5, 2017, after a bombing Monday, following her concert in Manchester, England left 22 people dead. (Photo by Greg Allen/ Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015 file photo, Ariana Grande performs during the honeymoon tour concert in Jakarta, Indonesia. Grande's management team says the singer's concerts will be canceled through June 5, 2017, after a bombing following her concert in Manchester, England left 22 people dead. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)
Just days after a suspected terrorist bombing killed concertgoers in England, Blossom Music Center on Wednesday announced a more restrictive policy on items that can be brought into popular music shows.
