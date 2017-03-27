Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Fetty Wap arrives at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities have made an arrest stemming from a Sunday, March 26, 2017, shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown of Paterson, leaving several people wounded. Investigators said the rapper and several friends became involved in a heated altercation with another group. Officials said the rapper was not hurt. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.