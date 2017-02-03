Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Janet Jackson (left) covers her breast after her outfit came undone during the half time performance with Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots in Houston, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/David Phillip)
Bono, lead singer of the band U2, performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Beyonce performs during the halftime of Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. (Lionel Hahn/Abaca Press/MCT)
Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI at Dolphin Stadium in Miami on Feb. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
x KRT SPORTS STORY SLUGGED: SUPERBOWL KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY LIONEL HAHN/ABACA PRESS (February 1) HOUSTON ,TX - Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform during the AOL halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium, Sunday, February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (smd) 2004
Akron’s downtown Historic Arts District wants you to come and spend your discretionary income in one of its many establishments. There’s a lot happening in a relatively small radius around High and East Market streets, and one of those happenings is the Uncorked Wine Bar.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.