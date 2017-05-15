Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Bruno Mars has five nominations for awards at the 2017 BET Awards, the network told The Associated Press on Monday, May 15. The show will take place June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The pop star is nominated for seven awards at the 2017 BET Awards, the network told The Associated Press on Monday, May 15. The show will take place June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
My Friend Dahmer, the movie shot in Northeast Ohio last year, has landed a distribution deal with FilmRise and will hit theaters in the fall. The drama about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who grew up in Bath Township, had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York last month.
