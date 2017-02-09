Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2016 file photo shows Beyonce performing at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Beyonce was sued in federal court on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, for $20 million by the estate of a late New Orleans YouTube star over the use of his voice in her song Formation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
