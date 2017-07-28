Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this July 2 photo Cajun musician D.L. Menard attends an event at the Acadian Museum in his home town of Erath, La., where a portrait, seen behind him, was presented as part of a tribute to the entertainer. Menard, whose song "The Back Door" is among the most popular in Cajun music, is dead at the age of 85. Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory in Broussard said on its website that Menard died Thursday at his home in Scott, Louisiana. (Janet McConnaughey via AP)
