Drake poses in the press room with his 13 awards at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Drake won for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for "Views," Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Steaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Tour, Top Rap Album for "Views," Top Streaming Song (Audio) for "One Dance," Top R&B Song for "One Dance," and Top R&B Collaboration for "One Dance".(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Drake accepts the award for top Billboard 200 album for "Views" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Drake surpassed Adele's record at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, picking up 13 awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Cher performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Camila Cabello poses in the press room at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
BTS, a South Korean band, poses in the press room with the award for top social artist at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Celine Dion poses in the press room at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard, of Florida Georgia Line, pose in the press room with their award for top country song for "H.O.L.Y." at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Lorde performs "Green Light" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Prince Michael Jackson presents the top artist award at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Nicki Minaj, and David Guetta, in background, perform at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Hosts Vanessa Hudgens, left, and Ludacris speak at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Christopher Jordan Wallace, son of Notorious B.I.G., left, and Sean "Diddy" Combs present a tribute to Notorious B.I.G. at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Alex Pall, left, and Andrew Taggart, right, of The Chainsmokers, and Halsey accept the award for top collaboration for "Closer" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Dan Reynolds, of Imagine Dragons, presents a tribute to Chris Cornell at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Celine Dion performs "My Heart will Go On" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Blake Shelton poses in the press room with the award for top country artist at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Cher performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Drake accepts the top artist award at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
