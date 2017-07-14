Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Oct. 3, 1990 photo, 2 Live Crew member Mr. Mixx (David Hobbs), second from right, speaks to reporters at the Late Show night club in Niagara Falls, N.Y., while being joined by fellow group members, J.T. Money, left, Brother Marquis, second from left; and Fresh Kid Ice, right. Christopher Wong Won, known as Fresh Kid Ice and a founding member of the Miami hip-hop group 2 Live Crew has died Thursday at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Miami as a result of "medical conditions" he had suffered for several years, the group's manager, DJ Debo, said. He was 53. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.