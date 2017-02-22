Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Jay Z performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Jay Z will become the first rapper ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame when he enters the prestigious organization in June. The Songwriters Hall announced Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, that songwriting heavyweights in the industry, including Kenneth Babyface Edmonds, Max Martin and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will also be part of its 2017 class. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.