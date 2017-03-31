Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2005, file photo, members of the band Journey pose after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain told the Dayton Daily News for a story published online on March 30, 2017, that former singer Steve Perry will be in attendance when the band is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
