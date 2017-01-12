Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this May 19, 2013 file photo, Prince performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Minnesota judge overseeing Prince's estate holds a hearing Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, on whether to declare his siblings as his heirs, and who should manage the rock superstar's estate going forward. No will has surfaced since Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose in April 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Prince's half-sister Norrine Nelson, center, arrives at the Carver County Justice Center for a hearing on her brother's estate Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Chaska, Minn. All the siblings want the judge to declare the trust company Comerica as a "personal representative," or executor, of the estate. But they're divided on whether to name anyone as co-executor. Four of the six siblings back longtime Prince lawyer L. Londell McMillan. But Tyka Nelson and Omar Baker object. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
Prince's sister Tyka Nelson, right, arrives at the Carver County Justice Center for a hearing on her brother's estate Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Chaska, Minn. All the siblings want the judge to declare the trust company Comerica as a "personal representative," or executor, of the estate. But they're divided on whether to name anyone as co-executor. Four of the six siblings back longtime Prince lawyer L. Londell McMillan. But Tyka Nelson and Omar Baker object. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
Prince's sister Tyka Nelson arrives at the Carver County Justice Center for a hearing on her brother's estate Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Chaska, Minn. All the siblings want the judge to declare the trust company Comerica as a "personal representative," or executor, of the estate. But they're divided on whether to name anyone as co-executor. Four of the six siblings back longtime Prince lawyer L. Londell McMillan. But Tyka Nelson and Omar Baker object. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
Prince's half-brother Omarr Baker arrives at the Carver County Justice Center for a hearing on his brother's estate Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Chaska, Minn. All the siblings want the judge to declare the trust company Comerica as a "personal representative," or executor, of the estate. But they're divided on whether to name anyone as co-executor. Four of the six siblings back longtime Prince lawyer L. Londell McMillan. But Tyka Nelson and Omar Baker object. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
Van Jones, left, a CNN commentator and family friend who once worked as an environmental adviser to the Obama administration, arrives at the Carver County Justice Center for a hearing on Prince's estate, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Chaska, Minn. All the musician's siblings want the judge to declare the trust company Comerica as a "personal representative," or executor, of the estate. But they're divided on whether to name anyone as co-executor. Four of the six siblings back longtime Prince lawyer L. Londell McMillan. But Tyka Nelson and Omar Baker object. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
