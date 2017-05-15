Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
My Friend Dahmer, the movie shot in Northeast Ohio last year, has landed a distribution deal with FilmRise and will hit theaters in the fall. The drama about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who grew up in Bath Township, had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York last month.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.