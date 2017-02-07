Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, Katy Perry performs during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Perry will perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.