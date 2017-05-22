Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, photo provided by NBC, Russell Horning dances on stage alongside Katy Perry during her performance of "Swish Swish" on "Saturday Night Live" in New York. Horning, an Instagram dancing sensation has gone from online to on-air after Perry invited him to show off his moves during her Saturday Night Live performance. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
Cleveland Orchestra — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Franz Welser-Möst conducting, with Murray Perahia, piano. Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, Arnold Schoenberg’s Verklarte Nacht and Edgar Varese’s Ameriques. $29-$149. www.clevelandorchestra.com.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.