Col. Bruce Hampton performs at "Hampton 70," his all-star jam celebration of his 70th birthday Monday at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Hampton, a musician, died after collapsing on stage at the end of the the star-studded birthday concert in his honor, authorities said. (Melissa Ruggieri/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
