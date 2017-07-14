Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cory Monteith (left) and Lea Michele arrive at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Jan. 27, 2013 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Michele and former "Glee" co-star Dianna Agron paid tribute to Monteith on Instagram Thursday the fourth anniversary of Monteith's death. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Beyonce performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 12 in Los Angeles. Beyonce debuted her newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi in an Instagram post on Thursday. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
In this Oct. 23, 2016 photo, former President Jimmy Carter sits on the Atlanta Falcons bench before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers, in Atlanta. Carter was treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.