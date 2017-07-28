Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Gymnast Simone Biles arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater, July 12 in Los Angeles. Biles shared a video of herself on Thursday taken after she had surgery to have her wisdom teeth removed. The Olympic champion appears on a recovery room bed with gauze in her mouth yelling something incomprehensible and pretending to drive a car. She wrote that she hopes the 27-second clip makes people laugh. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Garth Brooks (left) and Trisha Yearwood perform at the 50th annual CMA Awards, Nov. 2, 2016 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported Thursday that Brooks and Yearwood bought wedding gifts for a couple who came to a concert in Louisiana last month ahead of their wedding last month. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Actor George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony, Feb. 24 at Salle Pleyel in Paris. George Clooney said in a statement on Friday that photographers who captured images of him and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, cradling their newborn twins will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
