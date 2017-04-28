Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Modern society fetishizes technology, worships convenience and strives for technological-driven convenience above most everything. If this year’s coveted Rube Goldberg SmartMachine can be made easier and cheaper by robots in foreign lands, or constructed out of lower-quality materials, then doggone it, the average person or business will happily take the cheaper, easier option, thank you very much.
