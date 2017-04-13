Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This undated image provided by Universidade Federal de Goias shows a Synalpheus pinkfloydi, a newly discovered species of shrimp named for Pink Floyd. The shrimp uses a bright pink claw to create a sound loud enough to kill small fish. (Arthur Anker/Universidade Federal de Goias via AP)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.