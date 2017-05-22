Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Orchestra — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Franz Welser-Möst conducting, with Murray Perahia, piano. Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, Arnold Schoenberg’s Verklarte Nacht and Edgar Varese’s Ameriques. $29-$149. www.clevelandorchestra.com.
