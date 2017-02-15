Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jazz fusion guitar legend Al DiMeola will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his 1977 album Elegant Gypsy by playing the album in its entirety at The Kent Stage on Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy Al DiMeola)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.