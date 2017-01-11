Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - This March 14, 1972 file photo shows Karen Carpenter, left, and Richard Carpenter, of The Carpenters, posing with their award for best pop vocal per during the 14th annual 1971 Grammy Awards in New York. Richard Carpenter sued Universal Music Group on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, seeking more than $2 million in royalties he says are owed to him and the estate of his late sister for sales of digital music on services such as Apple's iTunes. The Carpenters won three Grammy Awards, including for
their song "Close to You." (AP Photo/File)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.