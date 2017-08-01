Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This July 28, 2017, photo at right, provided by Heather Taccetta in Kerrville, Texas, shows a newborn calf named Genie, with facial marking that resemble Gene Simmons, the bass player for the rock group KISS, shortly after its birth in Kerrville. On Sunday, July 31, 2017, Simmons, shown in an April 5, 2009, file photo, tweeted his admiration for the calf. (Heather Taccetta via AP, right), (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, left)
