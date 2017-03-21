Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2015 file photo, Wyclef Jean appears at the Diesel Black Gold fashion show in New York. Jean says he was unfairly detained by authorities in Los Angeles County after being mistaken for a robbery suspect. Jean posted a video Tuesday on Twitter showing himself in handcuffs leaned over a patrol car. The former Fugees star said he tried to explain that he wasn't the suspect but was ignored and cuffed. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)
