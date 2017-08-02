Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mike Nelson served as the host of Mystery Science Theater 3000.
Alan Arkin as Albert Garner, Morgan Freeman as Willie Davis and Michael Caine as Joe Harding in "Going In Style." (Atsushi Nishijima photo)
Roy Witchey of the Chippewa Valley Archaeology Society makes an arrowhead out of flint by a process called flint knapping. He is tapping the sides of the flint off with a copper tool to shape the arrowhead. He did this at Archaeology Day put on by the Metro Parks and the Community Archaeology program of the University of Akron took place June 15, 2002 at the Tuscarawas Meadows Area of the Firestone Metro Park. (Karen Scheily/Akron Beacon Journal)
Justin Farnsworth and Lexi Farnsworth of the Guilford Go-fers 4-H club tug on the rope as their cow puts up a fight getting out of the trailer after arriving at the Medina County Fairgrounds in preparation of the 2016 Medina County Fair. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.