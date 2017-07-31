Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This image released by Netflix shows Sam Shepard from the original series, "Bloodline." Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated actor and celebrated author whose plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West, died of complications from ALS, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at his home in Kentucky. He was 73. (Saeed Ayani/Netflix via AP)
Ohio Shakespeare Festival takes the rarely produced Shakespearean comedy The Winter’s Tale and creates a gripping performance of a tale of madness, brutal cruelty, loss, romance, magic and redemption at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.
