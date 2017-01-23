Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, photo, Erica Larsen-Dockray speaks during the Animated Women symposium at California Institute of the Arts, in Valencia, Calif. The California Institute of the Arts was created partly by Walt Disney's desire to bring more top-flight animators into the profession. And it has during its 47 years, though for a long time almost all were men. Now, nearly three-quarters of CalArts' more than 250 animation students are women, and there's a new goal: Ensure that when they land jobs, they get to draw female characters reflective of the real world and not just the nerds, sex bombs, tomboys or ugly villains who proliferate now. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
In this Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, photo, Madison Stubbs speaks during the Animated Women symposium at California Institute of the Arts in Valencia, Calif.
In this Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, photo, Ajani Russell poses with her artwork "Female Figures" prior to the Animated Women symposium at California Institute of the Arts, in Valencia, Calif.
In this Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, photo, Sam Lane looks at the artwork "Female Figures" prior to the Animated Women symposium at California Institute of the Arts, in Valencia, Calif.
This sketch by Stephanie Delazeri, an animation student at California Institute of the Arts in Santa Clarita, Calif., shows "The Villainess," an archetypal female character. More women are entering the field of animation, and one of their goals is to create more realistic female characters. Cal Arts instructor Erica Larsen-Dockray, who teaches a class on "The Animated Woman," said of The Villainess: While male villains can be any shape or size, female villains almost always are old and unmarried. They have gray hair, wrinkles and harsh makeup. They're hardened and sour and always look stern and angry. Visually, they're typically depicted looking almost bony with sharp lines, including high cheekbones and pointy elbows. (Stephanie Delazeri/California Institute of the Arts via AP)
This sketch by Stephanie Delazeri, an animation student at California Institute of the Arts in Santa Clarita, Calif., shows "The Nerd," an archetypal female character. More women are entering the field of animation, and one of their goals is to create more realistic female characters. Cal Arts instructor Erica Larsen-Dockray, who teaches a class on "The Animated Woman," said of The Nerd: Many female sidekicks are depicted as nerds. They have glasses, they're shy and awkward, and they often have freckles. They're also usually in a makeover episode at some point, Larsen-Dockray said, as if to remind viewers that they can be feminine. "It's really messed up." (Stephanie Delazeri/California Institute of the Arts via AP)
This undated sketch by Stephanie Delazeri, an animation student at California Institute of the Arts in Santa Clarita, Calif., shows "The Godmother," an archetypal female character. More women are entering the field of animation, and one of their goals is to create more realistic female characters. Cal Arts instructor Erica Larsen-Dockray, who teaches a class on "The Animated Woman," said of The Godmother: She's always plump and rosy-cheeked, with particular emphasis on large breasts and buttocks. "I think a lot of animators at that time were thinking about their nannies," Larsen-Dockray said. "They're like the epitome of physical comfort, every man-child's dream." (Stephanie Delazeri/California Institute of the Arts via AP)
This undated sketch by Stephanie Delazeri, an animation student at California Institute of the Arts in Santa Clarita, Calif., shows "The Princess," an archetypal female character. More women are entering the field of animation, and one of their goals is to create more realistic female characters. Cal Arts instructor Erica Larsen-Dockray, who teaches a class on "The Animated Woman," said of The Princess: She has an impossibly tiny waist and is gorgeous beyond belief. Big eyes, flowing locks, luscious lips and a heart-shaped face. She's historically usually white and depicted as innocent and virginal. About the typical princess' waistline, Larsen-Dockray said: "If they were life-size, they would not have space in their bodies for reproductive organs." (Stephanie Delazeri/California Institute of the Arts via AP)
