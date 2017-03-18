Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ryan and Katie Zarecki, of Stow, dressed as Thor, wait in line at the concession stand at the Wizard World Comic Con Saturday at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal),
A sleepy Levi Stouffer, 4, of Louisville, and his father Brian head home after a day at the Wizard World Comic Con Saturday at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal),
Artist Terry Huddleston sells a poster of Agent Carter to a fan at the Wizard World Comic Con Saturday at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal),
Spock Vegas (left) poses for a photo with Johanna Obloy of North Olmsted at the Wizard World Comic Con Saturday at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal),
Brothers Ryan (left) and Tyler Dyke of Akron pose for the camera at the Rubber City Cosplay booth at the Wizard World Comic Con Saturday at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal),
Ryan and Katie Zarecki, of Stow, dressed as Thor, wait in line at the concession stand at the Wizard World Comic Con Saturday at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal),
A young Wizard World Comic Con fan (right) gets a eye full of Demogorgon and the Penguin as they walk the floor at the Wizard World Comic Con Saturday at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal),
Anthony Micali, 29, of Akron poses with an Incredible Hulk statue at the Wizard World Comic Con Saturday at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal),
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.