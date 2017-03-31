Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
DANCECleveland and Playhouse Square co-present the international ballet company, Malandain Ballet Biarritz who will make their Ohio debut at the Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and follow with a matinee performance on Sunday April 2, 2017 at 3:00 pm. (Olivier Houeix)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.