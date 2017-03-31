Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
DANCECleveland and Playhouse Square co-present the international ballet company, Malandain Ballet Biarritz who will make their Ohio debut at the Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and follow with a matinee performance on Sunday April 2, 2017 at 3:00 pm. (Olivier Houeix)
Inner drive is not something to be taken lightly. Often, it’s hard to find people who set life goals and actually see them through to an end. Wendy Chazen and Patricia Zinsmeister Parker, whose show Emerging Stories is on view at Harris Stanton Gallery, are great examples of how artists can continue to reach, work and achieve throughout a life and career.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.