Empathy is defined as the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. One vital thing the arts can do is to provide a resource in which people can explore feelings and emotions around different subjects, be they difficult or mundane. Certainly art can explore topics and go places to share feelings, stories and messages in ways that provide an avenue to better understanding.
