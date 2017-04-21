Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Resident choreographer Mary-Elizabeth Fenn is placing Neos dancers into an on-stage urban environment where graffiti artists, hip-hop dancers, urban musicians and classical dancers will criss-cross in dance.r.evolution, a multi-media premiere by Neos Dance Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 in the newly renovated Goodyear Theater, 1201 Market St., Akron. (Photo courtesy Neos Dance Theatre)
