Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dustin Hoffman as Benjamin Braddock in "The Graduate." The 1967 film tells the story of 21-year-old Braddock, a recent college graduate with no well-defined aim in life, who is seduced by an older woman, Mrs. Robinson played by Anne Bancroft, then falls in love with her daughter Elaine played by Katharine Ross.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.