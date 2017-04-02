Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Azalea bushes at the Norfolk Botanical Garden in Norfolk, Va. Every spring, a quarter of a million azaleas at Norfolk Botanical Garden show off their coral, red, white and lavender blooms. (AP Photo/Gary C. Knapp)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.