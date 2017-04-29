Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The natural sweetener honey brings a different taste to foods but chefs must be careful substituting it for sugar because it brings in many extra demands on recipes. But it can be worth the extra effort. (Charlotte Observer)
Jeff Boni pours honey onto a spoon made from the hive at Paqarina Farm near downtown Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file)
