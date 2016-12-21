Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Daniel Reichard, who created the role of Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys on Broadway, comes home to Northeast Ohio for a pair of holiday concerts at the Music Box Supper Club, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Rocky River native will be singing Christmas tunes, Hanukkah songs and show tunes with a full band.
