Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michael Carbonaro, actor, magician, comedian and improv artist known for his original hidden camera magic series, The Carbonaro Effect on truTV, is coming to the Akron Civic Theater, Friday Jan 13, 2017. (Photo courtesy Bradford Rogne Photography)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.