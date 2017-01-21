Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Cleveland Chinese Music Ensemble returns to the Hudson Library for its sixth year, presenting a brand new program of festive music from all over China in celebration of the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rooster. The concert is on Sunday, January 22, 2017. (Photo courtesy Cleveland Chinese Music Ensemble)
The Cleveland Chinese Music Ensemble returns to the Hudson Library for its sixth year, presenting a brand new program of festive music from all over China in celebration of the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rooster. The concert is on Sunday, January 22, 2017. (Photo courtesy Cleveland Chinese Music Ensemble)
The Cleveland Chinese Music Ensemble returns to the Hudson Library for its sixth year, presenting a brand new program of festive music from all over China in celebration of the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rooster. The concert is on Sunday, January 22, 2017. (Photo courtesy Cleveland Chinese Music Ensemble)
The Cleveland Chinese Music Ensemble returns to the Hudson Library for its sixth year, presenting a brand new program of festive music from all over China in celebration of the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rooster. The concert is on Sunday, January 22, 2017. (Photo courtesy Cleveland Chinese Music Ensemble)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.