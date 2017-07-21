Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Valerian is a rollicking sci-fi romp. Director Luc Besson transports us to the 28th century and a fantastical space-station city crammed with colorful creatures, ornery aliens, ominous robot-killers and glittering levels of visual treats.
