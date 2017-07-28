Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Akron Arts Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hardesty Park. Admission is free, and parking is available on the grounds or at Firestone High School (shuttle provided). Artwork by Columbus native, Susie Lowder sit on display at the 37th annual Akron Arts Expo in Akron in July 2016. (Special to the Beacon Journal)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.