Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Canton Museum of Art (CMA) presents its Milk + Bookies: A Book-Raiser Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is open to kids of all ages and with the donation of one new or gently used book, participants can enjoy milk and cookies, book-related art activities and story time with local authors and artists. All books collected will be donated to local needy families. Participants can also enjoy free access to museum galleries.
The building that houses Wolf Creek Tavern has been around since the early 1840s. It has a long, interesting and storied history that I won’t go into here (it’s been, among other things, a prison, hospital, hotel, speakeasy and, obviously, a few restaurants).
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.