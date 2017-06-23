Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this June 2014 file photo, Bob Lawrence of Cuyahoga Falls flicks pieces of cooked eggs up to purple martins flying over head as one flies by (left) with a piece in its mouth during the Fifth Annual Buckeye Martinfest hosted by the Portage Lakes Purple Martin Association at the North Reservoir Boat Launch Ramp in Coventry Township. Fans of purple martins can celebrate the birds from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Portage Lakes State Park, 809 State Mill Road, in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.